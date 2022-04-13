Samsung Signs 815,850 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Coppell, Texas

Samsung occupies two buildings at Point West Industrial Park in Coppell.

COPPELL, TEXAS — Japanese tech giant Samsung has signed an 815,850-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Point West Industrial Park, a 2.1 million-square-foot development in the central metroplex city of Coppell. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 400 Dividend Drive totals just over 1 million square feet and was built on a 48.8-acre tract in 2007. Matt Hyman represented the landlord, Indianapolis-based REIT Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE), in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Mark Becker and Jay Benner of Cushman & Wakefield represented Samsung.