Samsung Signs 815,850 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Coppell, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Samsung occupies two buildings at Point West Industrial Park in Coppell.

COPPELL, TEXAS — Japanese tech giant Samsung has signed an 815,850-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Point West Industrial Park, a 2.1 million-square-foot development in the central metroplex city of Coppell. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 400 Dividend Drive totals just over 1 million square feet and was built on a 48.8-acre tract in 2007. Matt Hyman represented the landlord, Indianapolis-based REIT Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE), in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Mark Becker and Jay Benner of Cushman & Wakefield represented Samsung.

