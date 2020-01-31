Samuel Adams Opens 14,000 SF Brewery, Taproom at Boston’s Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Samuel Adams has opened a 14,000-square-foot brewery and taproom in Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace. The brewery will serve as an experimental facility for specialty brews. Along with Samuel Adams’ year-round beer roster, guests can taste taproom-exclusive offerings and share feedback directly with the brewers. The taproom will feature three bar floors with large community tables and a rooftop patio. The Boston Beer Co. owns the Samuel Adams brands. Bergmeyer Associates Inc. designed the space, and Gilbane Building Co. constructed it.
