San Antonio Apartment Association Proposes Rental Assistance Program in Response to COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Apartment Association has proposed an emergency rental assistance program as a means of helping residents that are struggling to pay rent as a result of COVID-19. The organization is encouraging its members to forgive 25 percent of their outstanding rents and waive late fees for residents earning less than the area median income who can also show proof of unemployment.
