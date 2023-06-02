Friday, June 2, 2023
San Antonio Regional Hospital plans to convert the office building into medical office space.
San Antonio Regional Hospital Buys Office Complex in Rancho Cucamonga, California for $22.2M

by Jeff Shaw

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — San Antonio Regional Hospital has acquired a 127,000-square-foot office building in Rancho Cucamonga for $22.2 million. 

The building is located at 11000 Eucalyptus St. San Antonio Regional Hospital is an Upland-based regional healthcare provider that will convert the asset into medical office space. 

Graham Gilles of the Hoffman Company represented the buyer in the transaction. Gary Goodgame, Jeremy Dee and Max Browne of Kennedy Wilson Brokerage represented the seller, Mercury Casualty Co. 

