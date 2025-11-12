Wednesday, November 12, 2025
The seven-story student housing development will offer 283 affordably priced units in downtown San Diego.
San Diego Community College District, Michaels Break Ground on 787-Bed Affordable Student Housing Community 

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — A partnership between the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) and The Michaels Organization has broken ground on a 787-bed student housing development at 1601 B St. in downtown San Diego. The seven-story community, designed by TCA Architects, will offer 283 affordably priced units. Shared amenities are set to include study lounges, tutoring spaces, a mental health and wellness center, outdoor courtyards, shared kitchens, a basic needs food pantry and a rooftop lounge. The community will be the first development by the SDCCD and is scheduled for completion in fall 2028.

