San Diego County Water Authority Buys 88,552 SF Industrial Building in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA) has acquired a freestanding industrial building in Escondido from RPG for $38.8 million in a forward sale. The 88,552-square-foot property was still under construction when the acquisition occurred.

Situated on 9.5 acres at 1960 Citracado Parkway, the building features a clear height of 28 feet, heavy power, a large truck court and abundant loading positions. The property was originally part of Escondido Logistics Center, a planned two-building industrial project. The second building, totaling 58,502 square feet, is currently under construction with completion slated for January 2025.

Aric Starck and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.