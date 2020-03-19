REBusinessOnline

San Diego Rescue Mission Divests of 38,610 SF Industrial Property in San Diego

University Storage plans to redevelop the 2.2-acre lot at 5150 University Ave. in San Diego into a self-storage facility.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Rescue Mission has completed the sale of an industrial facility located at 5150 University Ave. in San Diego. University Storage acquired the asset for $7.7 million.

The 2.2-acre lot features a 38,610-square-foot industrial building. The buyer plans to redevelop the property into a self-storage facility.

George Hicker and Michael McFarland of Cardinal Industrial, along with Matt Weaver and Al Apuzzo of Lee & Associates – North County San Diego, represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

