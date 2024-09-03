San Francisco State University Completes 700-Bed Residence Hall Project

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco State University (SFSU) has completed West Grove Commons, a 700-bed residence hall located on the university’s campus in San Francisco. The 120,000-square-foot community features a cluster format wherein groups of 35 students occupy triple rooms with a dedicated lounge and all-gender bathroom facilities.

The six-story project was funded by a California Affordable Student Housing grant and the community will offer beds with a 25 percent reduction in room fees compared to SFSU’s standard rates. The project also includes a second 50,000-square-foot building, which will feature a dining commons and student health and wellbeing center.

The development team for the project included general contractor McCarthy Building Cos. and EHDD Architecture.