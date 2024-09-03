Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
West-Grove-Commons-San-Francisco-CA
West Grove Commons offers 700 beds for students attending San Francisco State University.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

San Francisco State University Completes 700-Bed Residence Hall Project

by Amy Works

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco State University (SFSU) has completed West Grove Commons, a 700-bed residence hall located on the university’s campus in San Francisco. The 120,000-square-foot community features a cluster format wherein groups of 35 students occupy triple rooms with a dedicated lounge and all-gender bathroom facilities.

The six-story project was funded by a California Affordable Student Housing grant and the community will offer beds with a 25 percent reduction in room fees compared to SFSU’s standard rates. The project also includes a second 50,000-square-foot building, which will feature a dining commons and student health and wellbeing center.

The development team for the project included general contractor McCarthy Building Cos. and EHDD Architecture.

You may also like

Advanced Real Estate Acquires Canvas LA Apartments in...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 374-Unit Continuing Care Retirement...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $14M Sale of Harmony...

Asana Partners Redevelops Event Center in Minneapolis into...

Davis Property & Investment Sells Warehouse Building in...

PSRS Arranges $5M Refinancing for Six Retail Properties...

Southern California’s Imperial Valley Has an Innovative Future

TruAmerica, Spoke Real Estate Buy Plano Multifamily Property...

RCB Equities, REDA Receive $115M Acquisition Loan for...