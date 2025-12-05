San José State Buys 700-Bed Student Housing Asset from Throckmorton Partners for $165M

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — San José State University (SJSU) has purchased Spartan Village on the Paseo (SVP) at 184 S. Market in downtown San Jose from Throckmorton Partners for $165 million. Throckmorton acquired the asset, the former Signia by Hilton Hotel south tower, in November 2023 and commenced a nine-month conversion into a 264-room student housing property with beds for approximately 700 undergraduate students. The 14-story property offers an onsite dining area and community kitchen, a fitness center, games room, co-learning spaces and a study lounge in the sky bridge.

SJSU was granted access to $89 million in debt relief capacity as part of the state’s Higher Education Student Housing Grant program that allowed the university to enter a lease agreement with Throckmorton Partners. The agreement included an option to purchase after two years, which SJSU has implemented to assume ownership of the building.