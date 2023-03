FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Sanara MedTech has signed an 8,938-square-foot lease renewal and expansion at Summit Office Park in Fort Worth. The square footage by which the medical equipment manufacturer’s footprint increased was not disclosed. Andy Goldston with Citadel Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jake Neal, Vic Meyer and Matt Carthey of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Albany Road.