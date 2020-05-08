REBusinessOnline

Sanders Equities to Convert Long Island Retail Asset into 153,000 SF Industrial Building

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Retail

1085-old-country

The project will redevelop a retail asset located at 1085 Old Country Road.

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Sanders Equities, a New York-based developer, will convert a retail asset in the Long Island city of Westbury as a 153,000-square-foot industrial building. Located at 1085 Old Country Road, the property is situated on a seven-acre site and includes a 192,000-square-foot building, which is currently occupied by a Century 21 department store. Upon Century 21’s exit in spring 2021, Sanders plans to downsize the property to 153,000 square feet and remove the second floor, which will increase the ceiling height to 32 feet. Paul Leone and Margaret Tutone of CBRE will lead the leasing effort of the new industrial asset. The terms and sales price of the acquisition were undisclosed.

