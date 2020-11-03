Sanders Trust, Harrison Street Sell Medical Office Portfolio for $240M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Healthcare, Office, Southeast

The sold portfolio includes the Encompass Health Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital of Austin in Austin, Texas.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. AND CHICAGO — A joint venture between The Sanders Trust and Harrison Street has sold a portfolio of 11 medical office buildings and inpatient rehabilitation facilities for $240 million. The assets total 474,100 square feet and are located across eight states: Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia, Mississippi and Iowa. The names of the individual properties were not disclosed, but Harrison Street disclosed that the assets were purchased in the past three and a half years and were fully leased at the time of sale.

Lincoln Advisors, an affiliate of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., purchased the portfolio on behalf of a public pension fund client. Chris Bodnar and Lee Asher of CBRE’s Healthcare and Life Sciences Capital Markets team represented Sanders Trust and Harrison Street in the transaction.