Sands Investment Group Brokers $23.4M Sale of Kroger-Anchored Center in Metro Atlanta

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Sands Investment Group has brokered the $23.4 million sale of River Exchange Shopping Center, a 273,023-square-foot, Kroger-anchored shopping center located in Lawrenceville, roughly 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Liam Rowan and Tyler Baughman of Sands represented the seller, a joint venture between BASH Capital, Dragonfly Investments and Baltimore-based America’s Realty LLC, and the buyer, an entity doing business as Vishal River Exchange LLC, in the transaction. SouthState Bank provided acquisition financing.

River Exchange was 80 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Goodwill, ReStore, Citi Trends, Cato Fashions, Farmers Furniture, Subway, Riverside Pizza and Cosmetic Dental.