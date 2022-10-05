Sandstone Properties Receives $28M Loan for Multifamily/Hotel Project in Woodland Hills, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Hospitality, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Once complete, the site at 6400 Canoga Ave. in Woodland Hills, Calif., will feature a 35-story, 650-unit multifamily tower and a four-story luxury hotel. (Rendering credit: WATG)

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Sandstone Properties has received a $28 million loan to refinance an existing loan and to fund the pre-development of a 35-story multifamily property and four-story hotel conversion at 6400 Canoga Ave. in downtown Woodland Hills.

Parkview Financial provided the loan.

The 4.7-acre redevelopment site currently consists of a three-story, 128,586-square-foot, Class B, multi-tenant office building and 457 surface and structured parking spaces. Sandstone acquired the site in February 2018 and has since obtained entitlements to develop a 35-story, 650-unit apartment building on the location of the existing parking structure. Additionally, the entitlements allow for the 10,000-square-foot expansion of the existing office building and its conversion to a four-story, 240-key luxury hotel.

The project team includes WATG as architect and EDG Design as interior designer. A general contractor has not yet been named.