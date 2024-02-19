Monday, February 19, 2024
Sanford Health Plans 330-Unit Continuing Care Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health has unveiled plans to build Good Samaritan Society — Founder’s Crossing, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Sioux Falls. The developer plans to break ground this spring. The first phase of the CCRC will include 146 independent living villas, 120 independent living apartments, 32 assisted living apartments and 32 memory care apartments, all slated for completion in 2026. A second phase over the following two years will add a short-term rehabilitation and long-term care center, additional villas, a Sanford Health clinic and a Lewis Drug location. The health clinic and pharmacy will be open to the public. Phase II is scheduled for completion by 2028.

