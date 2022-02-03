Sansome Pacific Buys Value-Add Retail, Hotel Portfolio for $20.6M

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco-based Sansome Pacific has acquired a value-add portfolio of 10 retail and hospitality properties in California, Oregon, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine and New Hampshire for $20.6 million. The portfolio offers a total of 204,000 square feet.

A majority of the properties feature below-market rents and short-term leases. The properties were acquired from a debt fund that buys loans encumbering underperforming mall properties.

The two hotel assets, located in California, are 60-key properties. The retail assets include both single-tenant and multi-tenant buildings with lease terms ranging from one to six years along with freestanding pad buildings located near shopping malls. The larger mall assets are in various phase of renovation and will be upgraded in the coming years.

Skyline Pacific Properties provided financing for the portfolio.