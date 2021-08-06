Sansone Breaks Ground on 425-Acre Industrial Development in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Legacy Park at Tradition Center is a 425-acre industrial development situated along Interstate 95 and Becker Road in Port St. Lucie.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Sansone Group has broken ground on the second phase of a multi-building industrial park in Port St. Lucie named Legacy Park at Tradition Center. The 425-acre industrial development is situated along Interstate 95 and Becker Road. Sansone is working with NorthBridge Partners on the project.

The project’s second phase includes a speculative industrial development on 40.9 acres. The two Class A facilities, a 520,000-square-foot cross-dock building and a 168,000-square-foot rear-load building, will be developed and slated for completion by spring 2022. The two buildings will accompany Sansone’s nearly completed, 245,000-square-foot FedEx sorting center at Legacy Park.

Once completed, Legacy Park will include a total of approximately 5.5 million square feet of single- and multi-tenant light industrial and distribution facilities.

Peter Crane of Sansone Group was one the brokers involved in the land transaction. Robert Smith and Kirk Nelson of CBRE are the listing brokers.