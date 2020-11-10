Sansone, Brookfield Acquire Land in Northern New Jersey for 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Project

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A partnership between St. Louis-based developer Sansone Group and a fund backed by Brookfield Asset Management has acquired 85 acres in Northern New Jersey for the development of a 1.3 million-square-foot speculative industrial facility. The property will be located in between the townships of Monroe and South Brunswick and near the Port of Newark. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year and to take a year to complete.