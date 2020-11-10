REBusinessOnline

Sansone, Brookfield Acquire Land in Northern New Jersey for 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Project

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

South-Brunwick-New-Jersey-Industrial

Construction of Sansone Group and Brookfield's new speculative industrial project in South Brunswick, New Jersey, is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A partnership between St. Louis-based developer Sansone Group and a fund backed by Brookfield Asset Management has acquired 85 acres in Northern New Jersey for the development of a 1.3 million-square-foot speculative industrial facility. The property will be located in between the townships of Monroe and South Brunswick and near the Port of Newark. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year and to take a year to complete.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  