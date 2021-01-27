Sansone Group Acquires 101.5 Acres of Land Near Savannah for New Industrial Development

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

PORT WENTWORTH, GA. — Sansone Group, in partnership with a private equity real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, has acquired 101.5 acres near Savannah. Sansone Group plans to develop up to 1.4 million square feet of Class A industrial space at the site, which will be the first development in Georgia for the St. Louis-based developer.

The site’s address is 4737 Hendley Road in Port Wentworth, less than six miles from the Port of Savannah. The development will be situated at the intersection of Highway 21 and Interstate 95,.

The plan includes three buildings that Sansone Group will be developed in two phases. Phase I comprises a 437,500-square-foot building that will break ground in March. Sansone expects to deliver the building in December. Phase II will comprise 805,000 square feet across two buildings Sansone anticipates breaking ground on the second phase in October with delivery slated for July 2022.

JLL’s Chris Tomasulo is leasing the project for the ownership group. Kern & Co. designed the site layouts. No general contractor has been selected yet.