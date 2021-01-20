REBusinessOnline

Sansone Group, Argos Capital Partners to Develop 245,000 SF Distribution Center in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

The first building in Legacy Park at Tradition will be a 245,000-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution center for an undisclosed tenant.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Sansone Group and Argos Capital Partners will develop Legacy Park at Tradition in Port St. Lucie. The distribution park will comprise 375 acres that will house eight industrial buildings and span 3.2 million square feet upon full buildout, which is slated for 2023. In December, the developers acquired the first piece of land for the project. The first building in the park will be a 245,000-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution center for an undisclosed tenant. St. Louis-based Sansone Group expects to deliver the asset by the end of the year. Arco/Murray is the general contractor and architect for the park. Culpepper & Terpening Inc. is the civil engineer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  