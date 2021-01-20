Sansone Group, Argos Capital Partners to Develop 245,000 SF Distribution Center in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Sansone Group and Argos Capital Partners will develop Legacy Park at Tradition in Port St. Lucie. The distribution park will comprise 375 acres that will house eight industrial buildings and span 3.2 million square feet upon full buildout, which is slated for 2023. In December, the developers acquired the first piece of land for the project. The first building in the park will be a 245,000-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution center for an undisclosed tenant. St. Louis-based Sansone Group expects to deliver the asset by the end of the year. Arco/Murray is the general contractor and architect for the park. Culpepper & Terpening Inc. is the civil engineer.