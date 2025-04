WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OHIO — Sansone Group and Clous Road Partners have broken ground on Village North, a 91,000-square-foot retail development in West Chester Township near Cincinnati. The 12.6-acre project will feature five buildings and will be anchored by a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods store. Buffalo Construction will serve as general contractor, while Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing. Village North is slated to open in 2026.