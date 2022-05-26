Sansone Group, Crow Holdings Near Completion of 702,450 SF Industrial Project in Palmyra, New Jersey

Tac Pal Logistics Center in Palmyra, New Jersey, is scheduled to be complete in September.

PALMYRA, N.J. — A partnership between St. Louis-based Sansone Group and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital is nearing completion of Tac Pal Logistics Center, a 702,450-square-foot industrial project located in the Southern New Jersey community of Palmyra. The facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 107 loading docks, 240 trailer stalls and 499 car parking spaces. Tac Pal Logistics Center also offers proximity to Route 130, Interstate 95 and the New Jersey Turnpike. Cushman & Wakefield and Avison Young have been tapped as co-leasing agents for the development, which is slated for a September 2022 delivery.