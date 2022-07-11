Sansone Group, Mandich to Develop 110,476 SF Spec Cold Storage Facility in Downtown Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — A partnership between St. Louis-based Sansone Group and Miami-based Mandich Group has purchased a 7.3-acre site in downtown Tampa’s Ybor City district. The developers plan to build a speculative cold storage facility at the site that will include 45-foot clear heights and span 110,476 square feet upon completion, which is set for 2024. The property, dubbed Tampa Cold Logistics, will be situated near I-4, Port Tampa and Tampa International Airport. Tippmann Group is the general contractor for the project, and Eric Swanson on Avison Young helped facilitate the deal, which is Sansone’s first partnership with Mandich Group.