The Preston at City Center will feature 216 units in St. Peters.
Sansone Group, Mia Rose Holdings to Build $55M Multifamily Project Near St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. PETERS, MO. — Sansone Group and Mia Rose Holdings are building The Preston at City Center, a $55 million multifamily project in St. Peters near St. Louis. The 216-unit development marks the launch of a new partnership between the two firms. The Preston at City Center will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, dog park and a ground-leased Exit 11 Coffee outlot. The developers closed on the land this month. Construction is expected to begin in April, with completion slated for the third quarter of 2027.

