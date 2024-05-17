Friday, May 17, 2024
Austin-Hills-Commerce-Center
The initial phase of Austin Hills Commerce Center will consist of three buildings totaling 538,000 square feet.
Sansone Group, Principal Break Ground on 134-Acre Industrial Project in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between St. Louis-based developer Sansone Group and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on Austin Hills Commerce Center, a 134-acre industrial project. The site is located 10 miles south of downtown Austin near the Tesla Gigafactory, and plans for the development call for six buildings totaling roughly 1.3 million square feet. Burton Construction is the general contractor for the project, and Stream Realty Partners has been appointed as the leasing agent. Austin Hills Commerce Center will be developed in phases, and Phase I will consist of three buildings totaling 538,000 square feet that are slated for a second-quarter 2025 delivery.

