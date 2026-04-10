Friday, April 10, 2026
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DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Sansone Group, Principal Break Ground on 682,000 SF Industrial Project in South Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between St. Louis-based developer Sansone Group and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on a 682,000-square-foot industrial project in Austin. The site is located 10 miles south of downtown Austin near the Tesla Gigafactory, and the project represents Phase II of a 134-acre development known as Austin Hills Commerce Center. Burton Construction is the general contractor for the Phase II, which will consist of a single building, and Stream Realty Partners has been appointed as the leasing agent. Phase I of Austin Hills Commerce Center comprised three buildings totaling 538,000 square feet. The development is ultimately planned to feature 1.3 million square feet across six buildings.

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