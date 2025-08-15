Sansone Group, Priseda Acquire 214,000 SF Data Center in Metro D.C.

SILVER SPRING, MD. — A partnership between St. Louis -based Sansone Group and locally based nonprofit healthcare company Priseda has acquired a 214,000-square-foot data center located in Silver Spring, just north of Washington, D.C. JLL Capital Markets arranged acquisition financing through Maryland-based Poverni Sheikh Group (PSG).

The tier IV data center currently supports mission-critical operations and is slated for infrastructure enhancements, including the modernization of tier transitions, which will improve data center infrastructure performance and reliability, as well as an expansion of power capacity up to 100 megawatts. Ownership is actively leasing the property and has secured a long-term lease with an undisclosed anchor tenant.