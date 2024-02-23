Sansone Group, Raith to Develop 3.7 MSF Industrial Project in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — St. Louis-based Sansone Group and its equity partner Raith Capital Partners will develop Rancho del Rey Logistics Park, an industrial development in El Paso that will ultimately comprise more than 3.7 million square feet. The 235-acre site at the junction of at I-10 and Loop 375 features proximity to the Ysleta-Zaragoza port of entry. Rancho del Rey Logistics Park will be developed in three phases via a ground lease with an undisclosed local family that has owned the land for multiple generations. A groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I, which will encompass three buildings totaling roughly 1.4 million square feet, will take place in mid-March. The first of those three buildings, a 413,035-square-foot structure, is slated for a fourth-quarter delivery and is fully preleased to Fortune 100 company Bosch. Bob Feinberg and Tom Jones of Colliers represented the landowner and developers in structuring the ground lease and in negotiating the lease for Building 1. Brett Preston and David Hingst of Cushman & Wakefield represented Bosch.