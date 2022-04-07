Sansone Group Sells 163,000 SF Shopping Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

Wild Moose Ventures purchased Towne South Plaza.

TERRE HAUTE, IND. — Sansone Group has sold Towne South Plaza, a 163,000-square-foot shopping center in the western Indiana city of Terre Haute. Wild Moose Ventures purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Sansone has managed and leased the property since 2002 and acquired the asset in 2015. The property has maintained strong occupancy over the years and underwent a major roof renovation. Some of the tenants include Ross Dress for Less, TJ Maxx, Dollar Tree and Best Buy. Grant Mechlin of Sansone, along with Ben Wineman of Mid-America Real Estate Corp., secured the buyer.