Sansone Group to Construct 3.2 MSF Distribution Center in South Florida

Tradition Commerce Park will be situated on 300 acres at the northwest corner of Southwest Becker Street and Interstate 95.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Sansone Group plans to develop Tradition Commerce Park, a 3.2 million-square-foot light industrial and distribution center in Port St. Lucie. The St. Louis-based developer entered into an agreement with the Port St. Lucie City Council to acquire 300 acres for the property, which is situated at the northwest corner of Southwest Becker Street and Interstate 95. Sansone expects to break ground by the end of 2020 and deliver Phase I by the third quarter of 2021. Development of Phases II and III will depend on market conditions, according to Peter Crane, regional director of Sansone Florida. Sansone paid the City of Port St. Lucie $5 million for the 63 acres needed for Phase I and will pay $82,764 and $87,120 per acre for the land needed for Phases II and III, respectively. Crane and Alex Pappas of Sansone, along with Lee & Associates, represented the developer in the land transaction.