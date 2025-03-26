Wednesday, March 26, 2025
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhio

Sansone Group to Develop 212,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Sansone Group, in partnership with Clous Road Partners, has secured an 18.6-acre site in Columbus for the development of a 212,000-square-foot cold storage facility. Located on Groveport Road in the northern Rickenbacker submarket, the site is less than five miles from Rickenbacker International Airport and offers direct access to distribution routes, including I-270, I-70 and I-71. The project will feature temperature settings ranging from 40 to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit and 50-foot clear freezer heights. Construction is expected to begin this summer. Sansone Group has partnered with JLL and CBRE to market the property. The project team includes Kadean Construction and Hercules Construction Management.

