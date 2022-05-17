Sansone Group to Develop 289,100 SF Industrial Property in West Valley City, Utah
WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — Sansone Group, in partnership with Invesco Real Estate, has acquired an 18.5-acre land parcel in West Valley City. The partnership plans to develop a 289,100-square-foot Class A industrial facility on the site.
Rusty Bollow of Colliers will handle leasing for the development, and Sansone Group will manage the asset. The Sansone Group team involved in the development include Jeff Greenwalt, Jake Corrigan, John Brown and John Benoist.
