Sansone Group to Develop 289,100 SF Industrial Property in West Valley City, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Utah, Western

The development in West Valley City, Utah, will feature 289,100 square feet of Class A industrial space.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — Sansone Group, in partnership with Invesco Real Estate, has acquired an 18.5-acre land parcel in West Valley City. The partnership plans to develop a 289,100-square-foot Class A industrial facility on the site.

Rusty Bollow of Colliers will handle leasing for the development, and Sansone Group will manage the asset. The Sansone Group team involved in the development include Jeff Greenwalt, Jake Corrigan, John Brown and John Benoist.