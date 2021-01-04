Sansone Sells 424,849 SF Industrial Facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Sansone Group and its joint venture partner Centersquare Investment Management have sold a 424,849-square-foot industrial facility in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. Conrad Jacobs and Matt Kiger of Newmark assisted in the lease-up of the previously vacant property. Located at 7520 Georgetown Road, the property is now fully leased to Blue Marble Productions and DXL. The buyer was not disclosed.