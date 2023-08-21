Sansone, Victory to Develop 380,000 SF Cold Storage Warehouse in Port St. Lucie, Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Sansone Group and Victory Construction have acquired 15 acres of land in Port St. Lucie for the development of a 380,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse facility. Situated within Legacy Park at Tradition, the transaction marks the seventh deal for Sansone within the development. The developer is in the final stages of two other projects at Legacy Park spanning more than 2 million square feet. The sales price and construction timeline for the cold storage facility were not disclosed. Jeff Greenwalt, Pete Crane and Hai Cao of Sansone Group played pivotal roles in executing the deal.