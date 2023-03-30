Santander Bank, TD Bank Provide $100M Construction Loan for Multifamily High-Rise Project in West Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Santander Bank and TD Bank have provided a $100 million construction loan to The Allen Morris Co. for Stella at Star Metals, a 21-story multifamily high-rise development in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. The 327-unit tower is the latest entry for Allen Morris Co.’s Star Metals District, a mixed-use development straddling Howell Mill Road that includes the Sentral at Star Metals apartments and Star Metals Offices. Brasfield & Gorrie constructed the other two properties and will serve as general contractor for Stella at Star Metals.

The property will feature units with floor-to-ceiling windows, 10-foot ceiling heights, Italian cabinetry, stone countertops and outdoor balconies. Amenities will include a two-story, full-service bar and green roof terrace on the 17th floor; infinity pool, cabana and grilling stations on the seventh floor; an indoor/outdoor fitness center; dog spa; and a theater-style screening room. Additionally, Stella’s ground level will house 25,000 square feet of retail space anchored by chef-driven restaurants from the restaurateurs at Grass Fed Culture and Fishmonger.

Stella residents are expected to move-in by mid-2025. Allen Morris Co. recently acquired 3.3 acres that will house fourth, fifth and sixth phases of Star Metals District.