Santander Consumer USA Signs 211,087 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — Santander Consumer USA has signed a 211,087-square-foot office lease renewal at 1601 Elm St. in downtown Dallas. Under the terms of the renewal, the financial services company will retain naming rights to the 50-story, 1.4 million-square-foot building and will continue to utilize the space as its headquarters office. Robbie Baty and Travis Boothe of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Sara Terry and Reegan Busby represented the landlord, Pacific Elm Properties, on an internal basis.