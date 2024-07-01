Monday, July 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Santander-Tower-Dallas
According to the brokers involved, the Santander Consumer USA deal marks the largest office lease renewal in Dallas this year and largest in downtown Dallas in the past five years.
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Santander Consumer USA Signs 211,087 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Santander Consumer USA has signed a 211,087-square-foot office lease renewal at 1601 Elm St. in downtown Dallas. Under the terms of the renewal, the financial services company will retain naming rights to the 50-story, 1.4 million-square-foot building and will continue to utilize the space as its headquarters office. Robbie Baty and Travis Boothe of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Sara Terry and Reegan Busby represented the landlord, Pacific Elm Properties, on an internal basis.

You may also like

TDC Breaks Ground on 17-Acre Mixed-Use Project in...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 193,854 SF Westway Office...

Excelsa Properties Buys 168-Unit Apartment Complex in North...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 84,651 SF Industrial...

Lamar Johnson Collaborative Unveils First Renderings of $130M...

King County Acquires Dexter Horton Office Building in...

Burlington Opens 22,547 SF Store in Garden City,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 7,200 SF...

BWE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 488-Bed Student Housing...