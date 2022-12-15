Sapir Organization Receives $326M Refinancing for Midtown Manhattan Office Buildings

This year, The Sapir Organization secured new leases with 1-800Accountant and MGM Studios and also opened a coworking space at 260 and 261 Madison Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based development and investment firm The Sapir Organization has received $326 million for the refinancing of 260 and 261 Madison Avenue, a pair of office buildings located across the street from one another in Midtown Manhattan. Combined, the buildings total more than 1 million square feet and are home to tenants such as Hanesbrands, Epix, Regus, Marcus & Millichap and McLaughlin & Stern LLP. James Millon, Tom Traynor and Lawrence Britvan of CBRE arranged the debt, which was structured with a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio. According to Bloomberg, J.P. Morgan and Mack Real Estate Group provided the financing. The Sapir Organization, which also operates its headquarters out of 261 Madison Avenue, acquired the buildings in 1997.