REBusinessOnline

Sapir Organization Receives $326M Refinancing for Midtown Manhattan Office Buildings

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

260-261-Madison-Avenue

This year, The Sapir Organization secured new leases with 1-800Accountant and MGM Studios and also opened a coworking space at 260 and 261 Madison Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based development and investment firm The Sapir Organization has received $326 million for the refinancing of 260 and 261 Madison Avenue, a pair of office buildings located across the street from one another in Midtown Manhattan. Combined, the buildings total more than 1 million square feet and are home to tenants such as Hanesbrands, Epix, Regus, Marcus & Millichap and McLaughlin & Stern LLP. James Millon, Tom Traynor and Lawrence Britvan of CBRE arranged the debt, which was structured with a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio. According to Bloomberg, J.P. Morgan and Mack Real Estate Group provided the financing. The Sapir Organization, which also operates its headquarters out of 261 Madison Avenue, acquired the buildings in 1997.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  