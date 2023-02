Sapporo USA Signs 149,030 SF Flex Office Lease in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Sapporo USA Inc. has signed an office/warehouse lease at Sauer Industrial Center, an industrial park located at 943 S. Airport Drive in Richmond. The beer manufacturer will occupy 149,030 square feet at the property. Cliff Porter of Porter Realty represented the landlord, Becknell Industrial, in the lease negotiations.