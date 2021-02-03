Sares Regis, Dostart Development Receive Approval for Burlingame Post Office Redevelopment in California

The redeveloped Burlingam Post Office at 220 Park Road in Burlingame, Calif., will feature 170,000 square feet of office space, 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 275 parking stalls.

BURLINGAME, CALIF. — A joint venture between Sares Regis Group of Northern California (SRGNC) and Dostart Development Group has received approval from the Burlingame City Council for the redevelopment of the long-vacant, 1.3-acre Burlingame Post Office property in Burlingame.

Groundbreaking for the project, located at 220 Park Road, is slated for third-quarter 2021, with the 185,000-square-foot office and retail property delivered by 2023.

The new design will preserve the former Post Office lobby, converting it into ground-floor retail space that opens to the adjacent Burlingame Town Square, which will be constructed in coordination with the project.

Situated in downtown Burlingame, the new project will include 275 parking stalls that will be available for public parking on the weekends and weekday evenings. In total, the redevelopment property will offer 170,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail space.

Mike Moran, Ben Paul and Marc Pope of Cushman & Wakefield’s Burlingame office are marketing the office component for lease, while Steve Cutter and Chris Homs of Lockehouse Retail Group are marketing the retail portion.

As part of the project, $2 million will be donated toward the future Town Square and $3.5 million will be contributed to affordable housing in the community.