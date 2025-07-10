Thursday, July 10, 2025
Level-Sixteenth-Phoenix-AZ
Level at Sixteenth in Phoenix offers 240 apartments, a swimming pool, spa and a parking garage.
Sares Regis Multifamily Divests of Level at Sixteenth Apartment Property in Phoenix for $61.5M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Sares Regis Multifamily Investment Management has sold Level at Sixteenth, a multifamily community in the Biltmore neighborhood of Phoenix. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $61.5 million, or $256,250 per unit. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Completed in 2010, Level at Sixteenth offers 240 apartments, temperature-controlled interior corridors, a resort-inspired swimming pool and spa, a two-story fitness center and a parking garage. The apartments, which average 794 square feet, include stainless steel appliance packages and oversized walk-in closets.

