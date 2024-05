SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. — Sares Regis Group of Northern California has completed the construction of Celeste, a ground-up residential development in downtown South San Francisco.

Located at 401 Cypress Ave., the eight-story building offers 195 apartments, an onsite leasing center, a fitness loft and secure electric vehicle parking. Sares is pursuing LEED Silver certification for the development.

BDE Architecture served as architect of record for Celeste.