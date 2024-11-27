Sares Regis, TMG Partners Sell 21,000 SF Capitol Square Retail Center in Fremont, California

FREMONT, CALIF. — Sares Regis Group of Northern California (SRGNC) and TMG Partners have sold Capitol Square, a shopping property in downtown Fremont, for an undisclosed price. The name of the buyer was not released.

The 21,000-square-foot Capitol Square is the fully leased retail component of Locale, a $100 million mixed-use project that was completed in spring 2021. Developed by TMG Partners, Sares Regis and Summerhill Homes, Locale includes 157 residences and retail space. KTGY served as architect for the development.

Don LeBuhn, Rick Ryan and Dan Ward of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction.