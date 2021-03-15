Sares Regis to Develop 172,516 SF Conejo Spectrum Gateway Industrial Park in Thousand Oaks, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Conejo Spectrum Gateway in Thousand Oaks, Calif., will offer 172,516 square feet of speculative industrial space.

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — Irvine, Calif.-based Sares Regis Group has started construction of Conejo Spectrum Gateway, a two-building speculative industrial park at the intersection of Rancho Conejo Boulevard and Lawrence Drive in Thousand Oaks.

The two new buildings will offer a total of 172,516 square feet of for-lease space between an 88,946-square-foot facility at 1515 Rancho Conejo Blvd. and an 83,570-square-foot building at 1489 Lawrence Drive.

The 1515 Rancho Conejo building will offer a 5,554-square-foot office space, 17 dock-high doors, two ground-level doors, 30-foot clear heights, 1,200 amps (expandable), 277-480 volts, three-phase power, 201 parking stalls, 28 electric vehicle stalls and 17 bicycle parking stalls. The facility at 1489 Lawrence Drive will offer a 5,586-square-foot office area, 15 dock-high doors, two ground-level doors, 172 parking stalls, 11 electric vehicle stalls, 14 bicycle stalls, 1,200 amps, 299-480 volts and three-phase power.

Grading is complete for the two buildings and vertical construction is underway. Both buildings are available for lease now and will be ready for tenant build-out in the third quarter.

Tom Dwyer and Bennett Robison of CBRE represented Sares Regis Group.