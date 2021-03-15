Sares Regis to Develop 172,516 SF Conejo Spectrum Gateway Industrial Park in Thousand Oaks, California
THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — Irvine, Calif.-based Sares Regis Group has started construction of Conejo Spectrum Gateway, a two-building speculative industrial park at the intersection of Rancho Conejo Boulevard and Lawrence Drive in Thousand Oaks.
The two new buildings will offer a total of 172,516 square feet of for-lease space between an 88,946-square-foot facility at 1515 Rancho Conejo Blvd. and an 83,570-square-foot building at 1489 Lawrence Drive.
The 1515 Rancho Conejo building will offer a 5,554-square-foot office space, 17 dock-high doors, two ground-level doors, 30-foot clear heights, 1,200 amps (expandable), 277-480 volts, three-phase power, 201 parking stalls, 28 electric vehicle stalls and 17 bicycle parking stalls. The facility at 1489 Lawrence Drive will offer a 5,586-square-foot office area, 15 dock-high doors, two ground-level doors, 172 parking stalls, 11 electric vehicle stalls, 14 bicycle stalls, 1,200 amps, 299-480 volts and three-phase power.
Grading is complete for the two buildings and vertical construction is underway. Both buildings are available for lease now and will be ready for tenant build-out in the third quarter.
Tom Dwyer and Bennett Robison of CBRE represented Sares Regis Group.