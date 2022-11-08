REBusinessOnline

Sarofim Realty Advisors Sells 343,748 SF Plaza Fiesta Shopping Center in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Plaza Fiesta in Atlanta is leased to a total of more than 240 tenants, including grocery anchor Mercado Fresco.

ATLANTA — Sarofim Realty Advisors has sold Plaza Fiesta, a 343,748-square-foot retail center located on Buford Highway in northeast Atlanta. Chris Decoufle, Kevin Hurley, Matt Karempelis, Mike Burkard and Steve Shields of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Charlotte-based Asana Partners acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Mercado Fresco, a Hispanic grocery store, anchors the plaza, which was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Plaza Fiesta is leased to more than 240 tenants, including Ross Dress for Less, Planet Fitness, Ollie’s, Aaron’s, and a freestanding CVS/pharmacy and QuikTrip.

