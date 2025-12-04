Saronic to Invest $300M to Expand Shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana

FRANKLIN, LA. — Saronic Technologies, an Austin-based manufacturer for the defense and space industries, has announced plans to invest $300 million to expand its existing shipyard in Franklin, a city in southern Louisiana’s St. Mary Parish. The shipyard first became operational in April. The new investment will allow Saronic to meet client demand for its fleet of autonomous ships, or Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs).

The company broke ground last month on the expansion, which will add 300,000 square feet of manufacturing space to its site near the Atchafalaya River, which feeds into the Gulf of Mexico. The project will comprise three new slips, expand its existing warehouse and establish a production line for assembly of its ASVs, namely Marauder, the company’s 180-foot autonomous ship.

Saronic worked with Louisiana Economic Development, St. Mary Parish and other government offices on the expansion, which will add 1,500 skilled jobs to the Gulf Coast region. Private partners on the design-build team include JacobsWyper Architects, P2S, KPFF, JE Dunn and Alberici.

The project is slated for completion by the end of 2026, with expanded operations coming on-line in early 2027. Saronic is also planning its next-generation Port Alpha shipyard, details of which were not released.