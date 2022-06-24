Sartorius Breaks Ground on 130,000 SF Research Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Completion is slated before the end of 2023. (Rendering courtesy of Hobbs+Black Architects)

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Sartorius, a life sciences research and biopharmaceutical company, has broken ground on its new 130,000-square-foot research center at Ann Arbor Research Park. Sartorius currently employs about 140 people in the Ann Arbor area and expects to increase that number to about 300 employees over the next three years. The jobs will include product development, operations and other support functions. Employees at the facility will focus on providing advanced solutions to help customers develop drugs that cure, prevent and halt the progression of diseases. Sartorius expects to open the facility by the end of 2023. Hobbs+ Black Architects is the project architect and J.S. Vig Construction Co. is the general contractor.