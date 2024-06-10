Sartorius Opens $100M Center of Excellence for Bioanalytics in Ann Arbor, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — The life sciences group of Sartorius has opened its new Center of Excellence for bioanalytics in Ann Arbor. Sartorius invested about $100 million for the state-of-the-art facility, consolidating existing sites and functions in Ann Arbor. The number of employees at the 130,000-square-foot property is expected to double over time. The facility houses a modern manufacturing and services area, biology labs, a warehouse, office and training spaces and a Customer Interaction Center. Sartorius will develop and manufacture a range of bioanalytical instruments at the site. Sartorius provides bioanalytical solutions that are used in the discovery and development of biopharmaceutical drugs. The company employs about 2,600 people at 12 sites in North America.