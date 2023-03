BOSTON — Global architecture and design firm Sasaki has opened its new 64,000-square-foot office headquarters at 110 Chauncy St. in downtown Boston. The space spans seven of the building’s eight floors. Sasaki, which signed a 16-year lease in 2021 to relocate from the western suburb of Watertown, also redesigned the building’s lobby, retail space and entrance. MC Real Estate Partners owns 110 Chauncy Street, which was originally constructed in the 1890s.