Satterfield & Pontikes Nears Completion of $36.5M Elementary School Project in Aledo, Texas

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

The new Aledo Elementary School will serve some 800 students within the Aledo Independent School District.

ALEDO, TEXAS — General contractor Satterfield & Pontikes is nearing completion of Annetta Elementary School, a $36.5 million project that will support about 800 students within the Aledo Independent School District. Aledo is located about 20 miles west of Fort Worth. The 107,391-square-foot project features grade-level pods with collaborative learning spaces and an open library with reading nooks and natural light that overlooks a learning hub. PBK served as the project architect, and Dunaway acted as the structural engineer. The development team expects the school to be open in August at the start of the fall 2021 semester.