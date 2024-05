ELGIN, TEXAS — General contractor Satterfield & Pontikes is underway on construction of an 84,200-square-foot academic project for the Independent School District of Elgin, an eastern suburb of Austin. Designed by Pfluger Architects, Harvest Ridge Elementary will feature an above-average-sized gym, enhanced security measures, an interior courtyard and a media center. The school will be able to accommodate up to 850 students and is expected to be complete in time for the fall 2024 semester.